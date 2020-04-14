Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston is now testing anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms. The hospital recently received additional testing supply and is ready to expand testing guidelines to anyone who meets screening criteria for COVID-19. Anyone seeking more information may go to www.TriStateHospital.org or the hospital’s Facebook page.
