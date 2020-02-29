Tri-State Memorial Hospital announced Friday its intention to pursue a reimbursement of property taxes it paid over the past three years.
The nonprofit Clarkston hospital said in a news release Friday that it was “entitled to an up to three-year retroactive reimbursement for taxes paid on buildings that should have been designated as tax-exempt.” This information came from the Washington Department of Revenue, according to Tri-State’s news release.
The reimbursement could end up being as much as $469,287, which is what Tri-State paid over the past three years on buildings that are now apparently exempt.
That reimbursement will be paid by property owners within the Clarkston city limits. During a workshop earlier this month, Asotin County Assessor Jenny Rynearson said the amount would be recouped in a single year, 2021, costing 51 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, or $110 for an owner of a home with an assessed value of $200,000.
Tri-State’s news release said the decision to pursue the reimbursement “was a difficult one for us.”