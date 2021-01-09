A hospital executive from Oregon will replace Don Wee as the CEO of Tri-State Memorial Hospital and Medical Campus when he retires later this year.
Tri-State’s board selected Kym Clift, the chief operating officer and vice president of operations at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center-Samaritan Health System in Corvallis, following an “extensive” search, according to a news release issued Friday.
Clift will start at Tri-State on March 22 and Wee will retire in April after helping Clift with the transition.
The position appealed to her partly because of the importance Tri-State’s staff places on the needs of patients, Clift said in the news release.
“Tri-State offers great value by providing care of the highest quality, in a safe environment, and meeting and exceeding patients’ expectations,” she said. “I want to help continue growing that in the ever-changing and ever-challenging world of health care.”
A Washington native, Clift brings more than 25 years of experience to her new position, including six years she was at Samaritan Health Services, a 188-bed hospital.
One of her strengths is her commitment to patient-centered care, which is at the core of everything Tri-State does, said Steve Claassen, Tri-State’s board chairman, in the news release.
“(Clift) has the vision and leadership qualities that will allow Tri-State to continue thriving,” he said.
Clift will be following Wee, who has been Tri-State’s CEO for 12 years. Under Wee’s leadership, the 25-bed hospital with a 24-hour-a-day emergency room and other affiliated operations have expanded.
The number of physicians, nurse practitioners and physicians assistants on staff has grown to more than 50.
Evergreen Estates, a subsidiary of Tri-State Retirement & Assisted Living Community, added a three-story, 34,000-square-foot addition to its 76,000-square-foot complex.
