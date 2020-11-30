Tri-State Hospital Foundation hopes to raise $5,000 during GivingTuesday to support programs and services at the hospital in Clarkston.
GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement, which hopes to inspire people to give money to transform communities starting Tuesday and then throughout the year.
“By joining the GivingTuesday movement, you’re proving that in times of uncertainty, generosity can bring the whole world together,” Tri-State Hospital Foundation Development Officer Katrina Sharp said. “Let’s rally together to build stronger communities.”
GivingTuesday began in 2012. It intends to inspire people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity around the globe.
“GivingTuesday inspires people all around the world to embrace their power to drive progress around the causes they care about, not just on one day but throughout the year,” GivingTuesday CEO and co-founder Asha Curran said. “With country and community leaders, millions of organizations, and countless givers of all kinds, GivingTuesday is creating a shared space where we can see the radical implications of a more generous world.”
More information can be found at the website www.tristatehospital.org/GivingTuesday.