Tri-State aiming for an efficient vaccination effort

Move over Super Bowl. One of the hottest tickets in town these days is for a COVID-19 vaccine.
Many people throughout the region are clamoring to get on the schedule for two doses of the coveted shots, health officials said.
At Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston, a hotline number has been ringing steadily from patients who want the vaccine. To date, more than 1,000 people are on the growing waiting list, and more than 1,540 vaccines have been administered, said Joleen Carper, chief of clinic operations.
The shots are on a “first come, first served” basis for anyone who meets the state’s guidelines. However, the hospital is only able to administer as many vaccines as it has on hand. The Tri-State hotline can be reached at (509) 769-2215 for questions or to place yourself on the vaccine waiting list.
“Vaccine availability is the No. 1 limiting factor,” Carper said. “When we call people back, we make sure we have enough to schedule both vaccines. The demand from the community is tremendous, and we are trying our best to take care of everyone.”
Close to 311 people have now had their second doses at Tri-State, which completes their two-part vaccination series. Between 700 and 900 shots are being given at the hospital each week.
Across the Snake River, similar clinics have been conducted in recent weeks at St. Joseph Medical Regional Center, Nimiipuu Health and the Veterans Administration Hospital in Lewiston.
Nez Perce Tribal Spokeswoman Kayeloni Scott said Nimiipuu Health is providing the Moderna vaccine, based on a priority list. Essential staff of the tribe and health care providers are among the recipients.
Scott Schlegel, public information officer for Public Health – Idaho North Central District, said as of next Monday, residents aged 65 or older will be eligible for the vaccine. Clinics in District 2, which covers Nez Perce, Latah, Idaho, Lewis and Clearwater counties, are currently at capacity for shots, but people can sign up online for the latest updates and find a clinic site. The website can be found at www.idahoprepmod.com.
Each Friday at Tri-State, administrators anxiously await news from Washington state on how many vaccines the lone Asotin County shot center will be getting the next week, Carper said.
“We schedule in a very deliberate way,” Carper said. “We don’t want to waste any doses, and we are meticulous about that.”
Tri-State officials said they are dedicated to serving the entire Lewiston-Clarkston Valley community in an effort to get beyond the COVID-19 pandemic. Once the vaccinations are reconstituted, the hospital has a six-hour window to use them. Tri-State is currently averaging about 174-180 shots each day, based on supply.
“People are excited when we call them,” Carper said. “It’s been amazing.”
The number of vaccines on hand each week is always unknown until the last minute. For example, Tri-State CEO Don Wee said the hospital ordered 3,000 Moderna doses, but the actual amount that arrived was 200.
“The team is doing a great job,” Wee said. “We’re trying to handle this prudently. If we have the supply, we can continue at a steady pace. We’ve got people ready to go. We just need the vaccine.”
Tri-State easily identified more than 2,500 elderly patients alone who qualified for the shots. Other populations, such as folks 50 and older who live in multi-generational households, can also get on the list, along with patients who have underlying medical issues susceptible to the deadly disease.
The Tri-State hotline is active six days a week. If you get a recording, leave your name, age and phone number, officials said.
Phoning the hotline multiple times is unnecessary, Carper said. Each voicemail message is logged and added to the list. It may take 10 or more days to hear for an opening.
Once you get the green light, a conference room at the front of the hospital has been set up for vaccines. A yellow flag marks the entrance and a handicap-accessible ramp is available.
Each patient is screened and signs a consent form, officials said. After the shot, the staff observes for the recipient for 15 minutes, just to make sure no adverse allergic reactions occur.
“We are asking for patience from the community as we go through this process,” Carper said.
Wee highly recommends the vaccine, saying people should be more concerned about contracting the virus than signing up for two shots.
“The faster we can all get vaccinated, the better,” Wee said.
More information about the vaccine and whether or not you can get on a list is available at https://form.findyourphasewa.org.
Sandaine may be contacted at kerris@lmtribune.com. Follow her on Twitter @newsfromkerri.