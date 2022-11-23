Tri-Cities restaurant to pay $11,000 fine

KENNEWICK — A Tri-Cities pizza restaurant is paying thousands of dollars after refusing service to a disabled person with a service animal.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the owner of The Rock Wood Fired Pizza here admitted to denying service to the customer in November 2021, according to a news release.

