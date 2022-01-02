KENNEWICK — A Tri-Cities woman died Friday morning when her car spun out and was hit by a semi truck on Interstate 90.
Angela Kondratyuk, 28, of Kennewick, was headed to Spokane to prepare for her wedding there to Vitaliy Sharkevich on Feb. 5, according to a post on GoFundMe.
Kondratyuk was driving a Toyota Avalon northeast on Interstate 90 five miles southwest of Spokane, at about 8:30 a.m.
She lost control of the car and it spun around, coming to a stop between the left and right eastbound lanes of the interstate, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Shahed Mahmood, 47, of Florida, was unable to stop his semi and hit her car.
The Toyota became stuck under the semi and both went off the roadway to the left and came to rest in the median, according to the WSP.
Kondratyuk was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, where she died.
The WSP says she was driving too fast for road conditions.
Five hours after the GoFundMe fundraiser was posted it had raised almost $13,000 to help her family with funeral expenses.