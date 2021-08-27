Treetop workspace

Adolfo Ascencio, from D&R Tree Service of Lewiston, slices through a branch Thursday while securely strapped to the trunk of a tree outside an apartment building on the corner of Ninth Avenue and Eighth Street on Normal Hill.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

