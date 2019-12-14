Tree trimming

Sawdust flies into the morning air as Ted Wicks, of T.W. Tree Service, uses a chain saw to cut off the limb of a tree behind a home in North Lewiston as the sun rises Friday morning.

 Tribune/Pete Caster

