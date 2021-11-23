Tree trimming acrobatics

Patrick Lacey of AAA Tree Service maneuvers in a tree while trimming branches Monday on the Rogers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram lot along Main Street in Lewiston. Lacey, who was harnessed to the trunk of the tree and wielding a chainsaw, didn’t speculate on his future acrobatic career with Cirque du Soleil.

 Caitlin Beesley/Tribune

Patrick Lacey of AAA Tree Service maneuvers about in a tree while trimming branches Monday on the Rogers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram lot along Main Street in Lewiston. Lacey, who was harnessed to the trunk of the tree and wielding a chain saw, didn’t speculate on his future acrobatic career with Cirque du Soleil.

Tags