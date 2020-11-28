A steady stream of customers flowed into the parking lot of the Salvation Army on Friday to select a perfect Christmas tree to bring to their homes or businesses.
Many of those looking for the ideal conifer already knew exactly what they wanted.
“We always look for a full tree,” said Ashley Konrad, of Lapwai.
It’s the second year Konrad has attended the All Saints Catholic School Christmas Tree Sale, which always launches on the day after Thanksgiving.
The event typically raises around $15,000 for the school and ranks as one of its most successful fundraisers.
Organizer Geno Bonnalie, of Lewiston, said there were just more than 500 trees from Shelton, Wash., on the lot Friday and there are more to come. The school is prepared to receive another shipment of larger trees in the next day or two.
“Especially with all this COVID stuff going on, this Christmas season people are even more excited about it,” Bonnalie said.
In any given year, the volunteers manning the tree sale help sell around 750 trees.
Volunteer Danny Jolliff, of Lewiston, has volunteered at the event for the past eight years.
“I love seeing the joy on people’s faces when they get to pick out their tree and seeing the kids light up,” Jolliff said. “Everybody is always excited to get their Christmas tree.”
As of Friday afternoon, around 50 trees had already been sold.
“It’s the first day, so it’s hard to tell exactly, but it looks (like the demand) is as solid as always, if not better,” Jolliff said. “We are getting a really good start on it, especially with it just being the first five hours.”
His 13-year-old daughter, Lillie, decided to help out this year. The seventh grader is on the All Saints yearbook team, so she was there to capture photos to document the event.
“I like the smell of the Christmas trees a lot,” Lillie said.
This year because of the coronavirus pandemic, volunteers have been asked to wear masks and to have limited contact with those searching for their favorite tree. The outside event allows people to spread out fairly well, Bonnalie said.
Volunteer Shawn Sullivan, of Lewiston, was happy to participate in the event again. The last time Sullivan volunteered was about eight years ago. His daughter, Etta Sullivan, is currently a second grader at All Saints.
“As parents, we try to be involved,” he said. “We’re not in the classroom, but we sure can help raise some money for the school.”
All Saints purchases the trees that they sell, but local donations help keep other costs to a minimum. Travelland RV lets volunteers use a camper located on site, so they have a place to take breaks and warm up on the cold days.
The tree sale will continue until its stock runs out. Typically that takes two to three weeks.
Trees can be purchased from 3:30-8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the weekends at the Salvation Army, 1220 21st St., Lewiston.
Tomtas may be contacted at jtomtas@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2294. Follow her on Twitter @jtomtas.