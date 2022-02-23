Tree removal

Cameron Crawford cuts through a tree stump with a chainsaw Tuesday near the Lewiston levee. Crawford and his crew work for ABC Consulting Arborists of Spokane and were performing hazard tree removal as part of a project for the Army Corps of Engineers.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

Cameron Crawford cuts through a tree stump with a chainsaw Tuesday near the levee. Crawford and his crew work for ABC Consulting Arborists LLC out of Spokane and were performing this hazard tree removal as part of a project for the Army Corp of Engineers.

Tags