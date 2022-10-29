Doing right by the taxpayers and modernizing Latah County’s software are priorities among the two candidates running for Latah County Treasurer in the upcoming Nov. 8 election.
Incumbent Democrat BJ Swanson is facing off against Republican challenger Peggy Gottschalk for the four-year term.
Both candidates have extensive accounting histories. Before being elected four years ago, Swanson worked as a commercial bank vice president and manager for more than 30 years.
Gottschalk has been working in the private and public accounting industry for more than 35 years where she helped businesses “protect their bottom line,” she said.
Both say their skills make them uniquely qualified for the role of treasurer.
Swanson said the job is about more than accounting. She said it is about managing people to provide customer service while “processing fair and accurate tax bills on over 22,000 diverse parcels.”
She added that it requires smart money management, public administration of estates and “to advocate to the Idaho Legislature for the best interests of Latah County people.”
Gottschalk said she is fiscally responsible both personally and professionally. She also likes to engage with her constituents.
“Attention to detail is my strength and I am adept at reconciling accounts, meeting deadlines, and preparing financial reports,” she said.
Gottschalk said serving the taxpayer will be her top priority if elected treasurer.
“I believe that elected representatives are a servant to voters and citizens,” she said. “I will be available to meet the needs of the taxpayer.”
Swanson said her top priority is to lobby the Idaho Legislature for property tax reform. She specifically brought up the Legislature’s 2016 to cap the state’s homeowners exemption that reduces the taxable value of an owner-occupied home. She said the homeowner’s exemption is currently capped at $125,000.
“If allowed to index, it would be almost $225,000, or a tax savings on the average Moscow home of over $1,200 a year,” she said.
Both Swanson and Gottschalk shared a similar view on what problem needs to be addressed within the treasurer’s office.
The office uses a more than 40-year-old software system for property taxes, valuations and public access.
“It is obsolete and has had no updates since 2015,” Swanson said.
Both candidates said they will work to update that system so the public can have better access to county records.
Swanson said she is working with other county offices to transition to a newer computer program by mid-2023.