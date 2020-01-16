MOSCOW — In 1920, Woodrow Wilson was president, women gained the right to vote and the decade was about to roar.
Moscow resident Wanda Brooks also entered the world that year and spent much of the next century with her soul mate, traveling the world and returning to Moscow where she had met the “cute” man she fell in love with.
Brooks will turn 100 years old Monday. A birthday party is scheduled for 1-2 p.m. Saturday in the main lounge at the Good Samaritan Society — Moscow Village, 640 N. Eisenhower St.
Brooks was born and raised in New Plymouth, Idaho, which is 50 miles northwest of Boise.
After battling through the Great Depression with her family, she graduated from New Plymouth High School in 1938 and moved to Moscow, where she attended the University of Idaho.
She ran the dining room of what was then the Hays Hall dormitory near the intersection of Blake Avenue and Nez Perce Drive.
Brooks, who sat in a chair inside her Good Samaritan Society apartment Wednesday, said she made 33 cents an hour.
After work one day, she threw on a dress and went to a university dance. Brooks did not think she would meet her future husband that night.
“It was kind of a romantic story actually,” said Susan Swalley, one of Brooks’ three children.
Brooks said a man at the dance walked by and she thought he was cute. She told him her name after he asked.
“He said, ‘I’m going to change that name,’ ” Brooks said.
Swalley said her father was a “prince of a guy.”
He turned out to be right as she married Leonard Brooks on Dec. 7, 1942 — exactly one year after the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor.
Wanda Brooks graduated from the UI in the spring of 1942 with a bachelor’s degree in dietetics.
She interned at a Chicago hospital that year and took a train to Boca Raton, Fla., to marry her college sweetheart, who was serving in the Air Force and stationed at a Florida military base at the time.
After the honeymoon, she returned to Chicago and he returned to his base. Both of them were broke, she said.
They spent years apart because of the World War II. During the war, she ran the dining room at Washington State University.
Later, Wanda and Leonard Brooks spent years overseas for Leonard Brooks’ job with the U.S. Agency for International Development, which is responsible for administering aid and development assistance to foreign countries.
They lived in countries like Haiti, Brazil, Panama, Peru, Paraguay and Pakistan.
Wanda Brooks homeschooled their three children while away from the U.S. and taught at a school while they were in Brazil.
The couple returned to Moscow in the 1970s and bought a house on Orchard Avenue.
Leonard Brooks died in 1993, shortly after the couple’s 50th wedding anniversary.
