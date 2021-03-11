Traveling in style

A family rolls down the Greenbelt Walkway on skateboard, hoverboard, wagon and stroller on a sunny Wednesday in Clarkston. The sunny weather is expected to continue in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley for the rest of this week.

 August Frank/Tribune

