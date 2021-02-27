GRANGEVILLE — The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office reported multiple slide-offs and accidents Friday because of blowing and drifting snow throughout the Camas Prairie.
Semi-trucks were being required to use tire chains to travel up White Bird Hill on U.S. Highway 95, the sheriff’s office reported. State Highway 7 from milepost 1 to milepost 14 was continuously drifting shut and local road departments were working to keep lanes passable. Drivers were advised not to travel on the road, which was impassable in several areas.
Most of the roads on the prairie were not in good condition and drivers were advised to use extreme caution while traveling.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning Friday for the northern Clearwater mountains, including Elk River, State Highway 11 and Pierce to Headquarters. Total snow accumulation of 12 to 20 inches was expected, with as much as 3 feet of snow above 6,000 feet elevation. Wind gusts of 40 mph were predicted.
The harsh weather was expected to taper off by late afternoon and today’s forecast calls for a 50 percent chance of snow with west winds from 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.