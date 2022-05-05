The attorney for the family of Michael J. Trappett, of Orofino, who died in an officer-related shooting in January, said he and his clients were not surprised that the shooting was declared justifiable homicide.
Stephen Stubbs, an attorney in Henderson, Nev., said in a telephone interview Wednesday that the investigation into Trappett’s death “was rigged from the beginning.”
“We fully expected that to happen because the investigation wasn’t legitimate from the start,” Stubbs said.
The Lewiston Police Department investigated the incident and turned the findings over to Latah County Prosecutor William W. Thompson. On Tuesday, Thompson announced that the fatal shooting by Clearwater County sheriff’s deputies was legally justified.
Thompson said he reached his conclusion after reviewing investigative reports by the Lewiston Police; witness statements; audio and video recordings, including officer body cameras; diagrams; and details of the scene.
Thompson also said he solicited the Trappett family for any additional information they wanted his office to consider in its review. Thompson said his office received a few specific factual inquiries from the Trappett family but nothing of additional substance.
But Stubbs said Wednesday there is far more to the story than what Thompson explains.
“There was a neighbor witness that the police tried to intimidate into saying that Mike was aggressive toward others,” Stubbs said. “The neighbor witness refused to say that, then they didn’t want to talk to her any more. She had information that the investigators refused to listen to and did not want to take down.”
Stubbs claimed that immediately after the shooting, the officers changed the shooting scene by moving cars around to other places.
“The neighbor saw the officers hastily moving a vehicle from the scene to another property and then putting a vehicle that was not at the scene on the scene,” Stubbs said.
“The officers claimed that they had to move the vehicle so that an ambulance could get to Mike. But if that were true, why did they place a new vehicle in a place that would block the ambulance? This is just one example of how the investigation was rigged from the beginning,” Stubbs said.
Stubbs added that the Trappett family “brought these concerns to (Thompson) and (Thompson) took the officers’ explanation as gospel truth without even logically assessing the information.
“We look forward to seeing the actual video and not just any parts of the video that the sheriff decides he’s going to release,” Stubbs said.
He added that the Trappett family has filed a lawsuit in federal court alleging a civil rights violation against the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office.
