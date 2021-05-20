The Idaho Transportation Board approved dozens of new road projects across the state, including several in north central Idaho, during the board’s regular monthly meeting Wednesday in Lewiston.
These projects, including $350 million in construction work that is expected to begin sometime next year, are focused on critical maintenance and safety needs for highways and bridges.
Many of the projects are part of Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s Building Idaho’s Future transportation funding solution.
“Idaho is the fastest growing state in the nation,” Little said in a news release. “To keep up with the demands of a fast-growing state, our historic transportation funding solution helps save Idahoans’ time, keeps us safe on our roads, and makes our state’s economy even stronger. I appreciate the Idaho Transportation Board for acting quickly to put these new funds to work.”
Projects approved Wednesday that are ready include $1.5 million of Transportation Expansion and Congestion Mitigation funds to improve the U.S. Highway 95 Spalding Bridge and interchange and another $1.5 million for the Arrow Bridge replacement.
In addition, the board approved $8.8 million in Building Idaho’s Future general fund surplus in fiscal year 2022 for U.S. Highway 12 from Orofino to Greer.
Other projects include $14.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds in 2021 for U.S. Highway 95 to build a passing lane on Winchester hill; work that currently is in progress.
U.S. Highway 95 from Moscow north and Moscow alternate route are also scheduled in state COVID-19 mitigation set-aside funds of $4 million in 2021.
In addition to $350 million in construction that will begin next year, the board approved nearly $170 million for project development. This includes environmental planning, design and right-of-way acquisition.
“Project development is very important,” said Transportation Board Chairman Bill Moad. “The board wants the department to have projects ready for the Building Idaho’s Future program and to be constantly advancing additional work for any future federal or state funding opportunities. It is our goal to put the money to work as soon as it becomes available.”
The Transportation Expansion and Congestion Mitigation fund was increased to $80 million through House Bill 362 signed by Little earlier this month. The Idaho Transportation Department will leverage those ongoing funds into a Building Idaho’s Future bonding program that could yield as much as $1.6 billion. The goal is to have major safety and expansion corridors financed over the next six to eight years with the bond proceeds.
