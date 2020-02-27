BOISE — A proposal to use state “rainy day” savings to create an endowment-like fund for transportation projects appears to be dead for the year.
The legislation, sponsored by Rep. Jason Monks, R-Nampa, was pulled off the House floor Wednesday.
The bill would have shifted $272 million from the state Budget Stabilization Fund into a new Economic Reserve and Investment account. The idea was to generate a higher rate of return by investing the money in stocks and bonds. Surplus general fund revenues would also go into the account at the end of each fiscal year.
A small portion of the reserve account would then be transferred to the Idaho Transportation Department each year, to help pay for state and local highway projects.
However, Monks said it was determined that the funds couldn’t be invested as envisioned. Consequently, the new account wouldn’t generate much by way of investment earnings.
The bill “essentially became a really complicated way of establishing a ‘surplus eliminator,’ ” he said, meaning it created a means by which surplus general fund revenues could be used for transportation.
Given that there are simpler ways to create a surplus eliminator account, Monks said, he decided to scrap the bill and start over again next year.
