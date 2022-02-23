A free training for first responders to learn techniques for working with people with autism will be held from 1-5 p.m. Saturday at the Asotin County Fire District at 2377 Appleside Blvd. in Clarkston.
The Isaac Foundation will explain how to better interact with people who are autistic. Disability Action Center Northwest will also have training materials on accommodations, service animals and Deaf Driver visor cards that will be given out free to police and to the hearing impaired.
All first responders are invited to attend. Reservations are encouraged and can be emailed to courageouskidsclimbing@gmail.com.