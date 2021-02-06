Training day

Kody Henslee, a freshman at Lewis-Clark State College, flips a large truck tire over as he works out Friday afternoon at Vollmer Bowl in Lewiston. Henslee, 19, who is from Glenns Ferry, Idaho, said he used to do the same workout on a dirt track at his small high school south of Boise. Henslee used two tires — each weighing more than 250 pounds — to do five sets of 100-yard tire flips. Henslee is training in hopes of trying out for the Lewis-Clark State track team as a decathlete.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

