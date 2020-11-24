Traffic won’t be bumper-to-bumper

Health officials recommend people stay home for Thanksgiving, but those who stock up on hand sanitizer and face masks and take to the road can expect relatively good driving conditions and reasonable gas prices.
“All in all, it doesn’t look too bad,” said meteorologist Greg Koch with the National Weather Service in Spokane.
A weather system arriving in the Idaho Panhandle early Wednesday morning should bring minor accumulations of snow on the Camas Prairie and south toward White Bird, as well as on Lolo Pass through Wednesday night.
“The good news is Thursday looks like a good travel day, and Friday looks pretty good as well,” Koch said.
That weather system is expected to hit the Cascades tonight, giving drivers headed west toward Seattle a few inches of new snow to contend with through Wednesday, including an expected 5 to 10 inches on Snoqualmie Pass.
Coming home might be easier.
“Folks that are looking to cross the Cascades again on Saturday may be dealing with light snow, but the majority of the region looks pretty decent for the weekend,” Koch said. “This weather pattern looks much more favorable for mountain travel than what we had five to seven days ago.”
As mild as the weather forecast may be, health officials warn travel during the pandemic comes with conditions.
Asotin County Public Health Administrator Brady Woodbury said Washington residents returning from nonessential travel — which is most travel that’s not for work purposes — should quarantine for 14 days, per an advisory updated earlier this month. More information can be found at coronavirus.wa.gov/resource-topics/transportation-and-travel.
Gathering in groups, even of trusted loved ones, is risky at this time, Woodbury said, noting many people with the virus may be asymptomatic and infect others unknowingly.
“We trust those people in our groups, who we love,” he said. “We know they wouldn’t purposely ever harm us. But so many have mild symptoms or no symptoms at all. And that’s how people are getting sick.”
While avoiding prolonged contact with people outside their immediate household is the best way people can help contain COVID-19, those who choose to travel can take precautions to help stop the virus’s spread, according to AAA.
“Many of the rules have changed — on the road, at the airport, even at hotels and restaurants,” AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde said in a news release. “If you’re planning to travel, do your homework ahead of time so that you can accurately assess the risks associated with that decision, and minimize them as much as possible.”
Conde recommends people travel with face masks, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes and use gloves or a plastic bag to touch the pump handle when they stop for gas.
AAA initially projected 50 million Americans, including 266,000 Idahoans, would travel for Thanksgiving, down 10 percent from last year. But with new travel restrictions in many states, the organization now expects even fewer travelers.
Those who do hit the road will see fuel prices that continue to be lower than a year ago. The Idaho average of $2.30 per gallon, according to AAA, is 5 cents less than a month ago and 68 cents cheaper than last year.
Prices in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley ranged from $2.04 to $2.39 Monday, according to price tracker www.gasbuddy.com.
“Fuel demand could rise a bit over the holiday weekend, but for most of the year, we’ve seen 50 or 60-cent discounts on the price of gasoline,” Conde said. “Hopefully, that means more families will be able to afford a really nice Thanksgiving feast this year. After everything that’s happened, they deserve it.”
