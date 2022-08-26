This year marks the 50th anniversary of Title IX, legislation aimed at increasing access to education for everyone. The wording for this piece of legislation is succinct, but its effects have been far-reaching and culture-changing.

Title IX reads: “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.” There is immense significance in these short lines, more than its original authors probably envisioned, and this special section details how and why this legislation still matters.

Tags

Recommended for you