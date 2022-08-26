This year marks the 50th anniversary of Title IX, legislation aimed at increasing access to education for everyone. The wording for this piece of legislation is succinct, but its effects have been far-reaching and culture-changing.
Title IX reads: “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.” There is immense significance in these short lines, more than its original authors probably envisioned, and this special section details how and why this legislation still matters.
The world has changed so much since 1972. That was the year of Watergate, “The Godfather” was the top movie, and Elvis was still with us. Women were only about 40% of the college population. The National Collegiate Athletic Association had no athletic scholarships for women and, most likely tied to this, only 30,000 women were NCAA athletes, as compared to 170,000 men. Only 1 in 27 (or about 300,000) girls participated in high school sports, as compared to more than 3,100,000 boys who played in high school.
The results of Title IX 50 years later are obvious. Here we are in 2022, where more than 3.5 million girls play high school sports and women are almost 60% of all college students. If the goal was to increase access to education, Title IX has succeeded.
We have seen new opportunities for women and girls over the past 50 years, but Title IX is one of those greatly misunderstood pieces of legislation. Most people associate Title IX with only sports, and while athletics are undoubtedly an incredibly important part of it all, the key aspect to Title IX is education. Title IX was designed to level out the playing field in terms of financial assistance, admissions, counseling and educational resources.
With Title IX, we have seen numbers of women students increase at colleges. But (speaking as a woman college faculty member), there are changes in campus culture because of Title IX for more than just students. While there are still many challenges for women on campuses, we have witnessed more women faculty members hired at colleges, partial dismantling of “men only” fields (such as medicine, the sciences, and law) for faculty and students, and more recruitment and acceptance (both formal acceptance into college and informal acceptance on the college campus) of women.
When Congress first passed Title IX, it was not as controversial as it would later become. Title IX was just one small part of a larger education bill, authored primarily by Rep. Patsy T. Mink of Hawaii. Mink was the first Asian-American in the U.S. House of Representatives, and she was the first woman of color. She had faced her own barriers in education, and wanted to help girls and women overcome those. Working with Rep. Edith Green of Oregon and Indiana Sen. Birch Bayh, Mink argued forcefully that without equal access to education, women would never have equal opportunities for success in the world.
Its basic wording and ideas of anti-discrimination resonated with a large portion of society. Where it got a bit more divisive, about a decade into its existence, was in the realm of sports. With the wording, of “any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance,” Title IX meant that any school — K-12 and higher education — that offered athletic programs and received financial assistance, which included federal financial aid, had to find some levels of equity, even in sports.
In the 1990s, many colleges and universities still were not providing equal access and opportunities for girls, most visibly seen in limited women’s teams and scholarships. Schools argued before the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in 1996 that these opportunities didn’t exist because women didn’t want them, but the court disagreed.
In Cohen v. Brown University (1996), the court responded to those justifications that women were simply less interested in competitive sports. The court said that this had been culturally ingrained in women because they had historically been denied the opportunity. The court said that was the entire point of Title IX, to improve the lack of opportunity, and that arguing otherwise was “to ignore the fact that Title IX was enacted in order to remedy discrimination that results from stereotyped notions of women’s interests and abilities.”
The court’s decision told schools to create those opportunities: create more teams, provide resources and actively recruit women. With this recruitment effort came more athletic scholarships for women, which provided the means for many to go to college. Again, all of this was tied to education.
Other pieces in this special edition will detail the incredible importance of athletics, for boys and girls, including learning leadership and teamwork skills, but the bogeyman of women’s and/or girls’ sports offered continues to exist. The largest misconception is that Title IX has taken away men’s and/or boys’ sports. That was never a requirement, but schools had to offer equal opportunity, and that meant equitable scholarships, facilities and resources. Schools have been notoriously bad about this.
The other aspect of Title IX that is receiving, and rightfully so, increased attention, especially on college campuses, is sexual harassment and assault. Title IX, as has been established by U.S. Supreme Court precedents (Gebser v. Lago Vista Independent School District in 1998 and Davis v. Monroe County Board of Education in 1999), has made schools responsible to provide a safe environment for students, and must actively address sexual harassment of students by both other students as well as faculty and staff. Schools have a legal responsibility in this regard, and sadly many schools have failed their students, especially women students.
The documented failures of this are staggering by themselves, but we also know that this means there are many other undocumented failures. We know that some students are reluctant or scared to come forward because of these failures. Seeing how victims are treated publicly has been another deterrent for others to come forward.
Title IX also provides legal protections for students who face harassment based on gender stereotypes or sexual orientation. While some might decry the diversity and inclusivity that most institutions of higher education seek, Title IX has provided a measure of safety for groups that have been historically targeted. If a person does not feel safe or welcome on a campus, they will not finish their degree. Again, with a goal of creating equitable opportunity for education, this is all incredibly important.
For some people, Title IX created more headaches for our nation, leading to lawsuits and anger over sports. For vast numbers of other people, though, Title IX created legal and cultural ways to overcome barriers that had existed for generations, and presented a chance to partake of one of the basic parts of our nation: access to education. While there is still a long way to go to create true equity and access for all parts of education, for 50 years, Title IX has provided a way to do it and a goal. The successes are there, and we can continue to build on them.
Canfield is a professor of History and Gender and Women's Studies at Lewis-Clark State College.