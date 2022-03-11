Tracking fish

Two men work on a juvenile fish trap Thursday under the Interstate Bridge. The fish trap collects juvenile salmon and steelhead as they move downstream on their way back to the Pacific — it is used as a sampling tool operated by Idaho Fish and Game to measure and tag the fish before they are released to continue their journey.
