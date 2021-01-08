BOISE — It’s no surprise that 2020 was an “incredibly difficult” year for Idaho’s leisure and hospitality industry, but one state official noted it wasn’t a one-size-fits-all story.
“Maybe a more accurate way to say it is that we were all in different boats in the same storm,” said Matt Borud, marketing and innovation administrator for the Idaho Department of Commerce.
Speaking at a legislative Economic Outlook and Revenue Assessment Committee meeting Thursday, Borud said some travel and tourism-related businesses experienced record years in 2020, while others “have taken massive, massive hits and are barely hanging on.”
Overall, he said, the sector accounted for 35 percent of all jobs lost nationally between February and November. In Idaho, leisure and hospitality workers accounted for 22 percent of all initial unemployment claims filed since the start of the pandemic.
“Beginning in mid-March, Idaho workers in this sector filed unemployment claims at a rate 20 times higher than they did in 2019,” Borud said. For other industries, by comparison, “it was six times higher.”
However, just as the pandemic affects individuals differently, its impact on different businesses and regions varied significantly.
Lodging tax collections, for example, dropped by more than $500,000 or nearly 4 percent in 2020 — but vacation rentals, which represent about a third of the overall lodging market in the state, proved to be in high demand.
“When you look at vacation rental occupancy rates, there really wasn’t a slowdown,” Borud said. “If anything, there was some acceleration.”
Final numbers aren’t yet available for December, but year to date, he said, occupancy is up about 10 percent compared to 2019. In August, it was up 17 percent; in September, up 19 percent.
“This more than made up for a bit of a slower spring and early summer,” he said.
Borud was one of several state and industry officials who gave presentations to the Economic Outlook committee Thursday, offering their take on the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and providing a forecast for conditions in 2021.
The committee will continue to meet today. Next week, the 18 lawmakers on the panel will provide their estimate of fiscal 2021 and 2022 general fund revenues, which pay for most state programs and services.
That estimate, together with a similar estimate from the governor’s budget office, will serve as markers for legislative budget writers as they begin to craft the 2022 agency budgets. It’s essentially an early indicator of how optimistic or pessimistic lawmakers are about the state’s economy and tax receipts.
In a separate presentation, Suzanne Budge, Idaho state director for the National Federation of Independent Business, said the coronavirus pandemic and related shutdowns are having a devastating impact on the nation’s small businesses.
The National Federation of Independent Business is a member-driven organization that represents small businesses, Budge said. The typical member has fewer than 10 employees and less than $500,000 in annual revenue.
A recent survey of its members found that 20 percent expected to be out of business within six months, absent some major change in economic conditions. Another 19 percent said they’ll be out of business within the next year.
“We won’t see a full recovery for small businesses until the lockdowns go away,” Budge said. “Duh. That seems obvious, but it’s true. Small business wants to go to work.”
