QUINCY, Wash. — The driver of a tour bus has died after hitting a stopped school bus on a rural road in central Washington.
The Washington State Patrol said some children on the school bus also suffered minor injuries in Friday’s crash near the town of Quincy.
Trooper John Bryant said the children were aboard a Quincy School District bus that was initially struck from behind by a small SUV on Friday morning. The school bus driver stopped on the rural road and waited for authorities.
Bryant said the tour bus came down the road a short time later and struck the back of the school bus, pinning the driver of the tour bus in the seat. Bryant said the tour bus driver died at the scene. The name of the driver has not been released.
All of the students on the school bus were taken to the hospital in Quincy to be reunited with family, Bryant said.
It was not immediately clear if any passengers were injured on the tour bus.
Other details were not immediately available.
The Quincy area was hit with icy roads, fog and other hazardous driving conditions Friday.