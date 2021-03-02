Tough work

Forest Wrecker Service owner Tom Redden (left) and lead tow operator Matt Pendergrass grab the legs of Eric Jungert, of Excel Transport, after he released the brakes under a semitruck in a ditch off of U.S. Highway 95 about a mile north of Ferdinand on Monday morning. Heavy winds blew the semitruck — which was empty at the time — off the highway early Friday morning. Poor weather conditions forced the Forest Wrecker Service to wait until Monday morning to retrieve the truck, which was covered in more than a foot of snow.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

