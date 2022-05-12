Nez Perce Tribe members will welcome the totem carved by members of the Lummi Nation when it stops in Lewiston next week.
The event welcoming the totem is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at Hells Gate State Park in Lewiston. There will be speakers from tribes from the west side of Washington, as well as Nez Perce tribal members.
The event will be free.
“I remember hearing stories from my relatives when the river ran free and salmon fed many tribes along the Columbia and Snake rivers,” said Julian Matthews, a co-founder of Nimiipuu Protecting the Environment and enrolled Nez Perce. “When the dams were being put in, most didn’t really know the gravity of the effect this would have on the river and how it would affect the fish. Now, the dams have been in place for many years to the detriment of the Salmon and other fish. The fish are struggling and their only hope is to breach the four decaying dams on the Lower Snake River.”