The top executive of Vista Outdoor, the parent company of one of Lewiston’s largest employers, resigned at the request of his board.
The board’s action was based on a “loss of confidence” in the leadership of Chris Metz “for reasons not involving financial reporting or internal controls,” according to a news release issued by Vista Outdoor on Thursday.
Metz had been Vista Outdoor’s CEO and a member of its board for six years. Gary McArthur, a Vista Outdoor board member, was appointed as interim CEO of Vista Outdoor, the parent company of Lewiston’s CCI/Speer.
McArthur has served on the board since 2015 and was executive vice president and chief financial officer of CH2M Hill, an engineering company, from 2014-17.
The news release provided no additional details about the reason for the board’s decision. Company executives stated they would not answer questions about Metz’s departure in a conference call for stock market analysts Thursday.
Vista Outdoor “has a clear strategic path” with the change in leadership and remains on track to complete a previously announced separation of its outdoor and sporting product segments this year, Michael Callahan, chairperson of the Vista Outdoor board, said in the news release.
The announcement about Metz came on the same day Vista Outdoor released financial results for the third quarter of its 2023 fiscal year.
The company had a net income of $65.1 million in the third quarter that ended Dec. 25, compared with $118 million for the same time the previous fiscal year.
Vista’s Outdoor net income of $285 million for the first three quarters of its 2023 fiscal year was also down compared with the same time in the previous fiscal year when it was $360 million.
Sales in sporting products, the segment of the company that includes ammunition manufacturing, declined 13% to $402 million in the third quarter of the 2023 fiscal quarter, compared with the same time in the previous fiscal year.
The cause of the decrease was reported as “lower shipments of pistol ammunition as channel inventory normalized and the timing of shotshell shipments,” as well as a previously announced end of a contract with the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Independence, Mo.
Vista Outdoor has a number of ammunition brands in addition to CCI and Speer, such as Federal and Remington.
Sales in its outdoor products segment rose by 5% to $353 million in the third quarter of its 2023 fiscal year compared with the same time in the previous fiscal year, driven by acquired businesses and strength in golf.
Vista’s golf brands include Bushnell Golf and Foresight Sports. Simms, Camp Chef and Bell are among its other outdoor product brands.
“Our business is operating from a position of strength,” McArthur said in a news release. “We’ve built a resilient operating model with strong brands, shared resources, leadership expertise and a clean balance sheet that allows us to achieve levels of performance out of reach for any one brand on its own.”
Moving forward, Vista Outdoor will begin looking for its new CEO. Internal candidates will be considered, McArthur said in the conference call.
“I am very fortunate to be surrounded by (a deeply) talented and experienced management team, several of which will be included in the search,” he said.
Metz, who received a severance package from Vista Outdoor, will continue to be a full-time employee of Vista Outdoor until March 31 and will be available for as many as three more months for consulting, according to documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
“If engaged, (Metz) will also receive a monthly retainer for his consulting services of $90,000,” according to the documents.
Other compensation in the package includes a lump sum cash payment equal to his present base salary, payment of any amount earned by Metz this fiscal year under the company’s annual incentive plan, and company-paid COBRA premiums under Vista Outdoor’s health and dental plans for 18 months after his last day with the company, according to the documents.
The value of Metz’s compensation package was $12.5 million in fiscal year 2022, including a stock award of $8.53 million, according to S.E.C. filings.
“Vista Outdoor has an excellent team of dedicated employees who will continue to drive the company’s future success,” Metz said in a news release. “I stand fully behind the planned separation of the outdoor and sporting products into two strong, standalone businesses and believe the company has a bright future ahead.”