A goodbye to several longtime retailers led the news in the Lewiston Tribune readership area for 2019. Closures of Kmart, Shopko and Tri-State Outfitters changed the shopping landscape in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington.
Tribune newsroom employees nominated and voted on topics, settling on 10, ranked top to bottom.
Other stories of the year include an unresolved dispute between major health insurance carrier Regence BlueShield of Idaho and St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, fishing seasons scuttled by poor steelhead and salmon returns and a more-stable atmosphere at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport.
1. Store Closures
Lewiston’s Kmart and Shopko closed forever in 2019 as the stores caved to a number of pressures, including competition from online retailers.
Their departures left customers in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington scrambling to find new pharmacies and seeking new sources for basics like underwear, toilet paper and sheets.
The demise of the stores — both part of national chains — happened in a year when Tri-State Outfitters chose to discontinue its Lewiston location. Tri-State kept stores in Moscow, Coeur d’Alene and Moses Lake.
Together, those changes marked one of the biggest shifts in retail in a quarter century for a community that serves as a regional shopping destination.
The loss of Lewiston’s Kmart is part of nationwide downsizing by the parent company of Sears and Kmart as it seeks a sustainable financial model after emerging from bankruptcy. In the past 10 years, the number of Sears and Kmart stores has fallen by more than 3,000 and is expected to be at 182 in February, according to media reports.
The region lost Shopko earlier in the year, including locations in Pullman and Orofino. The Green Bay, Wis.-based chain shuttered all of its 120 stores in a bankruptcy.
One remnant of Shopko survives: a Lewiston optical center that moved across the street to 2331 Thain Grade, Suite 101.
It’s too early to tell if any new retailers will help fill the void by opening new locations in the Quad Cities.
Lewiston-Clarkston Valley fan favorite Target didn’t immediately respond to a recent inquiry from the Tribune. Nor did Fred Meyer, which contemplated a Clarkston store in 2004.
The contraction in retail was just one of many important developments in business in the area in 2019:
Washington and Idaho regulators rejected a proposed $5.3 billion merger of Avista, the electrical and natural gas utility that serves most of the region, with Hydro One in Canada. Among the regulators’ concerns was the amount of influence Ontario’s provincial government would have over the business.
Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories continues to be the largest private employer in the region. It makes high-tech equipment that protects power grids and has almost 3,000 employees in Pullman and Lewiston. It named Dave Whitehead as its CEO in November.
One of Lewiston’s largest employers, Clearwater Paper, spent much of the year in a dispute with hundreds of union employees who work at the manufacturing site. The two sides are at odds over wages and medical benefits. Negotiations, which had stalled in the fall, resumed in December, and a tentative agreement has been reached. A union vote on the proposal is expected in January.
The tissue and paperboard maker lost $7.56 million in the first nine months of 2019, compared with making $44 million for the same time period in 2018.
Another one of Lewiston’s biggest employers, Vista Outdoor, faces challenges, too. The ammunition maker has lost $28.5 million in the first half of its present financial year.
An expansion is in the works for Emsi, an economics firm that collects data and develops databases and web-based software. The company has 160 employees in Moscow and will relocate in about a year to a new, four-story, 70,000-square-foot building, also in Moscow, with space for as many as 500 employees.
Howell Munitions & Technology in Lewiston emerged from bankruptcy and was acquired by a company called Kash CA. The president and owner of Kash CA, Daniel Kash, is a friend of David Howell, the founder of Howell Munitions & Technology.
Northwest River Supplies relocated its Moscow headquarters into a 155,000-square-foot space in a former Tidyman’s supermarket on the east side of Moscow. The upgrade cost was $14 million.
The Nez Perce Tribe acquired the Clarkston Golf and Country Club, bailing the club out of financial problems that had plagued it for years.
— Elaine Williams
2. Health care crisis
Decision-makers at north central Idaho and southeastern Washington hospitals faced challenges in 2019 as they wrestled with how to deliver quality services at a time when reimbursements for care are stagnant or shrinking.
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston and Regence BlueShield of Idaho are ending the year in an apparent stalemate (see a Q&A on the dispute on Page 1E). The two entities have until Jan. 15 to reach a compromise about how much St. Joe’s charges Regence for the medical care the insurance provider’s customers receive at the hospital.
The hospital contends Regence pays below the market average for the care St. Joe’s professionals provide.
Regence has stated that annual premiums would have risen by several hundred dollars to more than $1,000 per household had it accepted what St. Joe’s proposed.
On the Palouse, Pullman Regional Hospital is assessing its options after a $29 million bond for hospital upgrades failed twice.
The money would pay for a 45,000-square-foot expansion and new electronic medical records system. The addition would give the hospital a place to house a proposed family medicine rural residency program that would train physicians in a joint project with Washington State University’s Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine in Spokane.
At the same time, the Garfield County Hospital District board is struggling with how it will keep medical care available in Pomeroy, one of the region’s smallest and most remote towns.
A levy for $860,000 failed at the polls in November. If the district’s revenue and expenses stay the same, it’s estimated the district will be out of money by September 2021.
The district runs a hospital with a 24-hour-a-day emergency room, medical clinic and long-term care facility for seniors.
— Elaine Williams
3. Falling fish numbers
The trend of poor salmon and steelhead returns continued in 2019, punctuated by the unprecedented closure of steel-head fishing on the Clearwater and lower Snake rivers last fall.
The flagging runs spawned political efforts aimed at finding a way to make progress in the region’s more than 30-year effort to recover wild steelhead, spring and summer chinook, fall chinook and sockeye salmon that are protected by the Endangered Species Act.
In April, Republican Congressman Mike Simpson of Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District made headlines when he expressed his willingness to consider a future without the four lower Snake River dams. Simpson made his remarks in an hourlong address at a Boise salmon and steelhead recovery conference.
Although he didn’t back dam breaching, Simpson announced he is asking tough questions.
“We have been asking the ‘what if’ questions: If the dams were to come out, how would you address Lewiston? f the dams were to come out, how would you address the barging issue and the (concerns) grain growers have of getting wheat down the river? If the dams were to come out, how would you address the Washington farmers that have concerns they would have to lower all of their (irrigation) intake pipes and everything to farm?” he said. “There are an awful lot of questions that have to be asked, because you need to address these if you are going to solve this problem.”
Idaho Gov. Brad Little and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee also waded into the salmon and dams issue. Little convened his Salmon Working Group and tasked its members to make policy recommendations that will help the fish. However, Little said he doesn’t support dam breaching and advised his hand-selected advisers to avoid the topic. Inslee’s Orca Task Force commissioned a report on the attitudes of Washingtonians on dams, fish and orcas. The draft report was released last week.
— Eric Barker
4. Airport developments
After more than a year of tussles among board members and users of the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport over management problems, it appeared things started to fall into place by the end of the year.
The airport authority board hired Spokane lawyer Thad O’Sullivan to assist in upcoming decisions, including hiring a new manager. Thirty-eight people have applied for the position, and the board expects to choose a finalist Jan. 10. The airport has had six managers and interim managers since 2014 as it navigated through a series of challenges. Among them were losing Horizon Air, a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines and one of two airlines serving the airport, and fixing numerous deficiencies identified by the Federal Aviation Administration in January.
While the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport was having its struggles, the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport cut the ribbon this year on a new 7,100-foot-long runway.
The $154 million project was funded by multiple government agencies, as well as Washington State University, the University of Idaho and Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories.
“We are very proud of what this means for Pullman, Moscow and the entire region,” said U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., during a dedication ceremony. She added that modernizing the airport and helping the local economy grow will make the communities better and raise the standard of living.
Both airports are looking at the possibilities of attracting additional passenger air service to add to the current carriers. The issue became part of the debate during the recent Lewiston City Council election after the loss of direct flights to Boise and Seattle with the disappearance of Horizon Air. And the Pullman-Moscow airport is pursuing a grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation that would help attract another airline to provide flights to a new travel hub, possibly Denver.
— Kathy Hedberg
5. Judge charged with sex crimes
On a sunny April morning, Washington State Patrol investigators emerged from the Asotin County Courthouse with a man in handcuffs and quietly escorted him to the back seat of a patrol car that had been idling by the sheriff’s office.
What’s unusual about the arrest is the man had just presided over a case in Superior Court, wearing a robe and holding a gavel. A sitting judge had been read his rights and was headed to Walla Walla for a booking mugshot and a night behind bars.
Judge Scott D. Gallina, 56, pleaded innocent and is awaiting his day in court while out of custody on a $50,000 bond. State Attorney General Bob Ferguson charged him with second-degree rape and indecent liberties, both Class A felonies, and five counts of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation, gross misdemeanors.
During an investigation by the state, nine women who worked at the courthouse came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct involving the judge, ranging from forced kissing and inappropriate comments to a rape behind closed doors in his chambers. Criminal charges were filed over reports from three of the alleged victims.
Attorneys Melanie Tratnik and Sean Waite of the Attorney General’s office are handling the prosecution. Spokane defense attorney Carl Oreskovich is representing Gallina.
The judge, who is presumed innocent until proven guilty, is still collecting a paycheck as his case makes its way through the court system. Visiting judicial officers have been filling in for Gallina, who was appointed to the Superior Court position by Gov. Jay Inslee in 2014 to preside over Garfield, Asotin and Columbia counties.
Gallina’s trial is set to begin on March 9 in Asotin County, with Spokane County Judge Michael Price presiding. However, a new trial date and location may be back on the table. A hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Jan. 24 to discuss logistics and continuance, and a pretrial motion hearing has been pushed back to Feb. 13, according to the latest information from the court.
— Kerri Sandaine
6. Homicides and shootouts
Mark Lankford’s third murder conviction was the Lewiston Tribune’s top crime story of a year that saw shootouts, murder convictions and some conclusions in the deaths of two women from Clarkston and Grangeville.
A jury in Caldwell, Idaho, in September found Lankford guilty again of first-degree murder in his third trial for the same crime. Lankford was twice able to convince the courts to overturn convictions and win new trials for the June 1983 murders of U.S. Marine Capt. Robert Bravence and his wife, Cheryl, while they were camped along the South Fork of the Clearwater River.
Nez Perce County 2nd District Judge Jay P. Gaskill sentenced Lankford to two fixed life sentences in October and rejected Lankford’s bid for a new trial in November.
Two of three charged in the stabbing and bludgeoning death of Sarah Warden of Clarkston pleaded guilty and were sentenced to prison in 2019, but the third defendant in the case opted for a trial that is set for June 15, 2020.
Gabriel E. Mattingly was sentenced in April to five to 15 years in prison for concealing the killing in the summer of 2018. “He is expected to testify against Cole Marcell (of Kamiah) at his trial in June,” Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman said.
Amanda M.D. Jones was sentenced to 15 years in prison for her part in the murder of Warden over an $800 Social Security check.
The trio allegedly drove Warden to the Waha area where she was killed, and then dumped her body near Winchester in an area commonly used to dispose of game animal carcasses.
On April 17, Daniel T. Cook shot off-duty Nez Perce Tribal Police officer Josh Rigney at his home in the Lewiston Orchards, setting off a shooting spree that spanned from the 3500 block of 11th Street to the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, where three police officers shot and killed Cook.
Rigney spent two weeks in the hospital, but returned to work on June 17. The investigation revealed Cook was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and was in the midst of a mental health crisis.
Bonner County Prosecutor Louis Marshall reviewed the shooting investigation by Idaho State Police and other independent law enforcement agencies and determined the use of force was justified.
Daniel Alldrin entered an Alford plea in May on a reduced charge of causing the death of his infant daughter Casandra in 2016. Alldrin was sentenced in July to 10 years to life in prison.
Shawnta L. Pankey’s remains were found in the Snake River near Buffalo Eddy on May 5. Pankey went missing in April 2018; she was last seen near Pine Bar along the Salmon River about 20 miles south of Cottonwood. An FBI forensic examination of Pankey’s remains was completed in November, but the Idaho County investigation continues.
Convicted murderer Patrick J. Nuxoll was sentenced to life in prison in March by Nez Perce County 2nd District Judge Jeff Brudie. Nuxoll had been convicted by a jury in October 2018 for the 2015 stabbing and beating murder of his friend David Cramer. Ronald and Glenn Cramer, brothers of the deceased, each won civil judgments for $350,000 against Nuxoll in October.
In February, Manuel P. Villalobos III was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm in Coeur d’Alene U.S. District Court a day after he allegedly shot and injured an FBI agent attempting to serve a search warrant at his residence near the Nez Perce Tribal Fish Hatchery at Cherrylane in Nez Perce County. A jury trial is scheduled for January.
— Michael Wells
7. UI budget woes, new leadership
Scott Green became the 19th president of the University of Idaho this July.
Green, a 1984 UI graduate, was the global chief operating and financial officer of the international law firm Hogan Lovells.
The only nontraditional candidate in a list of five finalists, he was given a three-year contract with an annual salary of $420,000. Green replaced President Chuck Staben, whose contract was not renewed by the Idaho State Board of Education.
As the new leader of UI, Green was almost immediately faced with correcting the university’s climbing budget deficit.
UI had already implemented $14 million in budget cuts when the university announced its deficit was predicted to grow to $22 million by fiscal year 2022.
In addition to the ballooning shortfall, UI — like all other state agencies — was instructed by Gov. Brad Little to reduce its current budget by 1 percent and implement another 2 percent base reduction next year.
The university offered eligible employees as many as five days of voluntary furlough that is expected to cover the $1 million reduction to its budget after Little’s request. It also began offering employees separation incentives and optional retirement plans.
As UI looks to cut an additional $8 million from its budget, Green said other cost-saving measures could include the elimination of academic programs, centralizing services across the university, organizational restructuring and outsourcing or contracting out some services. Other options include layoffs, not renewing contracts, salary reductions and leaving vacant positions open.
The school is gathering input on ways to reduce its deficit. The deadline to submit ideas online at https://bit.ly/2pKvl0I is Wednesday.
— Justyna Tomtas
8. Lewiston invests heavily in infrastructure
It seemed at times this year that dirt was flying at every point of the compass, with several large-scale construction projects disrupting traffic but bringing new and improved infrastructure to the region.
The undertaking with the most dramatic impact on motorists was the $7.5 million rebuilding of the busy intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and 21st Street in Lewiston. It was completed six weeks ahead of schedule, however, and early reviews of its simplified geometry were positive.
Nearby, the stretch of Main Street between 18th and Jefferson streets got a new asphalt surface above, and a new water line below. That project didn’t go as smoothly, with the discovery of substandard road base conditions lengthening the project and raising its cost. The initial $1.3 million budget was split between the city and state, but the city had to kick in an additional $650,000.
Lewiston voters also overwhelmingly supported the financing needed to upgrade two key pieces of their city’s aging infrastructure. A whopping 90 percent voted in favor of bonds to rebuild the wastewater treatment plant in North Lewiston and the water treatment plant on Railroad Avenue in East Lewiston.
Redevelopment momentum continued to build in downtown Lewiston, with several projects either underway or completed, and several vacant storefronts filled. There was a setback in early December, however, when the Emperor of India King Thai restaurant at 854 Main St. burned. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
— Joel Mills
9. Asotin County OKs a new jail
Asotin County should have a new jail in about three years, thanks to a successful ballot measure that called for a 0.3 percent sales tax increase to help pay for construction and operations.
Voters gave the plan a 68 percent approval rating in November after a jail advisory committee conducted a series of town hall meetings focused on overcrowding and subpar conditions of the current facility. The cities of Asotin and Clarkston also played a role in the successful campaign by agreeing to dedicate future proceeds from the tax increase solely to the jail.
Asotin County Commissioner Brian Shinn said if everything goes seamlessly during design and construction, the jail could be ready for prisoners in roughly 36 months. Money for the $13.7 million project will begin accruing this spring after the sales tax goes into effect on April 1.
Officials have not yet finalized a location, but the preferred site is on county-owned land north of the Asotin County Regional Landfill and west of the Clarkston Heights. During an analysis of options, the property rose to the top of the list because it’s paid for, there’s room to expand, and it shouldn’t require a lot of expensive excavation work.
The current jail, which was built in 1984 for 16 inmates, typically houses around 50 men and women who have been convicted of felonies or are awaiting trial. Commander Jim Smith said some prisoners are sleeping on the floor because of the lack of space, and most of the equipment is outdated and in constant need of repair.
The new jail is expected to have bed space for at least 140 inmates, and feature the latest industry technology and safety features. Officials said several neighboring jurisdictions and the state Department of Corrections have indicated they will pay to house prisoners at the jail, which will help offset costs.
— Kerri Sandaine
10. Idaho Medicaid expansion ... again
Idaho’s Medicaid expansion initiative, which ranked among the Top 10 stories of 2018, made the list again in 2019.
More than 61 percent of voters supported the measure last year, and thereby extended Medicaid eligibility to an estimated 70,000 adults who earn less than 138 percent of the federal poverty level. Coverage is set to begin Jan. 1.
Despite this strong support, Republicans lawmakers spent much of the 2019 legislative session debating potential restrictions to the program — as well as on the initiative process itself.
They eventually approved several conditions — including a 20-hour-per-week work requirement, which they characterized as a fiscally responsible move that will encourage people to raise themselves out of poverty.
Opponents, however, suggested the real motive was to punish voters for taking matters into their own hands by approving the initiative after six years of legislative inaction.
That impression was only heightened when Republicans tried to limit future initiatives. The plan would have made Idaho’s citizen initiative process the most restrictive in the nation. It increased the number of signatures needed to qualify an initiative for the ballot by two-thirds, expanded the geographic distribution requirement by a third, and halved the amount of time available to collect signatures.
The governor ultimately vetoed the measure, saying it likely wouldn’t stand up in court. He signed the Medicaid restrictions bill, but the federal government has yet to approve the conditions.
Medicaid expansion and initiative restrictions could get another chance to crack the Top 10 next year, as both issues will likely be debated again during the 2020 session.
— William L. Spence
