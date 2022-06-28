The police chief and the fire chief are among six public officials that will answer to the mayor as part of the town’s move away from a manager-council government.
That change is contained in an ordinance Lewiston’s City Council approved Monday that revised portions of the city code to reflect the city’s conversion to a strong mayor form of government approved by voters in the fall.
The ordinance eliminates references to the city manager and defines what powers the mayor and council have.
The human resources director, parks and recreation director, community development director, public works director, fire chief and police chief will now be chosen by the mayor without the vote of the city council.
Previously, these positions were hired by the city manager and confirmed by the city council. The council had considered continuing to confirm the six, but went a different direction after Council President Hannah Liedkie and Councilor Kassee Forsmann consulted staff.
The employees didn’t believe they needed that protection partly because the city’s personnel policy defines conditions of employment and outlines progressive discipline.
“We feel like that protection is in place,” Liedkie said.
Still, Councilor Jim Kleeburg had reservations. He praised Mayor Dan Johnson as a “good guy” who has some judgment and wonders what would happen in the future when someone else had the office.
“There’s no oversight from the council and I think that’s wrong,” Kleeburg said.
In addition to filling top jobs in city government, the mayor can also veto any ordinance passed by the city council, which can override the veto in 30 calendar days with a simple majority of the full council.
And the mayor is responsible for appointments to vacant city council seats, with the selections requiring confirmation of the city council through a simple majority.
In other business, the council:
Voted down a proposed revision to an amendment to the employment separation agreement with former city administrative services director, chief financial officer and city treasurer, Dan Marsh, who made the request.
It would have continued his medical, dental and vision insurance to Jan. 31, instead of Sept. 30, and paid out his accrued vacation time through Jan. 14, instead of in a lump sum, with the city continuing Marsh’s Public Employment Retirement System of Idaho contributions through that date, not Sept. 30.
Marsh is receiving his full salary and benefits through Sept. 30, as detailed in the original agreement. He left his job March 31 when his position was eliminated as part of a reorganization of city government. His annual salary was $140,000 a year, not counting benefits.
Agreed to have a work session about potential places for a low-barrier homeless shelter with Nez Perce County, Asotin County and the City of Clarkston.
“This is their issue, too, and they should accept some accountability,” Liedkie said of including more municipalities in the discussion.
The council voted against a 35-bed homeless shelter earlier this month at 1332 G St., the only place backers said was available that met city criteria.
People could have stayed in the shelter as long as they weren’t a danger to themselves or others. Home and business owners worried the vandalism and break-ins already prevalent in the neighborhood would increase if the shelter opened.
A vote on a written version of that decision was scheduled for Monday, but the council tabled it.
Agreed to have a work session about the cost of mitigation if the four lower Snake River dams were breached to help save wild salmon and steelhead.
Backers of breaching aren’t being realistic about what the needs of this area are, said Councilor Kathy Schroeder.
Approved the purchase of a $476,618 Vactor sewer cleaning truck from Owen Equipment Company. The truck is one of two of its kind that the city owns and the one being replaced has had almost $60,000 in repairs in its lifetime.
