Too often, civility was trampled by the legislative herd

Where have all the flowers gone?
Girls have picked them every one.
When will they ever learn?
When will they ever learn?
— Pete Seeger, “Where Have All the Flowers Gone?”
BOISE — Where has all the tolerance gone?
It seems ages ago now, way back at the start of the 2020 session in January, when I wrote a pair of stories for the Lewiston Tribune’s Civility Project.
I started reporting on the issue in November and came here with civility in mind. In addition to the two main stories, I wanted to write a series of vignettes about lawmakers and the formative experiences in their lives: What made them who they are today? What events knocked them down a new path in life?
The idea is that it’s easier to accept someone, to tolerate them, when you know something about their life. You can still disagree, but it’s harder to demonize.
With that in mind, I was a receptive audience when House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, sat down next to me on Jan. 6, while waiting for the governor to deliver his State of the State Address.
Apropos of nothing, Bedke recited his favorite quote from Abraham Lincoln: “I do not like that man. I must get to know him better.”
That’s it, exactly. That has been my experience covering the Idaho Legislature: These are decent people. They’re fun to be around. They have passion and commitment and drive, and they’re typically very engaging. It’s hard not to like them.
But then the session starts and all that goes kerflop.
Rather quickly, the Legislature takes on a herd mentality that isn’t particularly helpful to problem-solving and that’s certainly not conducive to civility. The herd starts moving and things — namely, people and alternative ideas — get trampled or ignored.
And this year, the herd was in full stampede mode.
Of particular note was the final legislative act of the session, a 32-30 House vote to kill the “Too Great for Hate” specialty license plate.
The bill would have raised money for the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial in Boise.
Three weeks earlier, 31 of the 32 House Republicans who somehow found “Too Great for Hate” objectionable voted for the “Choose Life Idaho” specialty plate, which will raise money for pregnancy resource centers. That list includes every representative from north central Idaho, except for Rep. Jennifer Seegmiller, who was filling in for Rep. Caroline Troy.
Had “Too Great to Hate” been proposed by a Republican, there is zero doubt the bill would have been approved. Alas, it was proposed by Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, a Boise Democrat. She wasn’t part of the herd.
Five fellow Democrats also did her no favors by staying home that day, citing concerns about the coronavirus.
Whatever the reasoning behind the vote, it was a sad note on which to end a bitter session.
I had never visited the Anne Frank Memorial, nor did I have any intention of doing so. On Friday, however, I went for a late walk along the Boise River. I crossed a bridge and found I needed to walk through the memorial to get back on the riverside bike trail.
The memorial includes a bronze statue of Frank. She’s looking out a window, holding her diary behind her back. Walking past it and down some steps to get to the bike path, I saw an inscription that has particular relevance today:
“Believe me, if you have been shut up for a year and a half, it can get too much for you some days. … Cycling, dancing, whistling, looking out into the world, feeling young, to know that I am free — that’s what I long for.”
Frank wrote that diary entry on Christmas Eve 1943. She was shut away for another seven months before she and her family were arrested by the Gestapo. Frank died in Auschwitz five months later.
At the exact moment the House was killing the “Too Great to Hate” bill, Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, was speaking on the Senate floor.
She mentioned how much she’ll miss Buckner-Webb, who is retiring after 10 years in the Legislature. She offered thanks as well to Senate President Pro Tem Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, who will retire this year as well.
“I’ve been so incredibly blessed to be in leadership with you,” she told him. “The guidance and prayers, your ability to be sensitive and understanding and unafraid to bring us (Democrats) into the conversation. I will be forever grateful for that. It is the type of leadership I hope we perpetuate in the body forever.”
Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, also expressed his appreciation for Hill.
“It’s true we’re expected to be civil — but it’s also nice, when we deal with that 10 percent of the issues that cause 99 percent of the heat, to look across the way and see people who aren’t civil because they have to be, but who are civil because they’re civil. I think you exemplify that.”
Burgoyne recalled a conversation with former Senate Majority Leader Bart Davis, who said he wanted a Senate “where every senator felt completely free to speak their mind and vote their conscience.”
“He came close to accomplishing that,” Burgoyne said. “But he didn’t do it alone. He did it with you, and with the other leaders in this body.”
Looking back at this session and forward to next year, that seems like a worthy goal: more thought, less herd; more conscience, less kerflop.
