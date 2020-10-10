Tomato batting practice

Nathan Beauchamp, of Lewiston, hits a rotten tomato into the brush below Pioneer Park as Zach Arzen, of Lewiston, waits his turn at bat on a sunny Friday evening. Beauchamp explained that this was the first time in a long while that the two close friends both had a Friday evening off at the same time.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

