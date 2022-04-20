Toddler shows her solidarity with Ukraine

Teddy, the 13-month-old daughter of former Clarkston resident, Dana Backus-Zarnoveanu, attracted some media attention March 19 during a pro-Ukranian rally in Romania. Jay Backus, of Clarkston, Teddy’s grandfather, said that Teddy was wrapped in blue and yellow scarves — the colors of the Ukranian flag — when her picture appeared on a social media post.
Dana Backus-Zarnoveanu is married to a Romanian man “and likes to go to interesting things,” Backus said.
Although the Romanian people are not worried at the moment about a Russian invasion of their own country, Backus said, “people are concerned and they don’t like it,” that Russia has invaded its neighbor, Ukraine.