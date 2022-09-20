If you haven’t registered to vote, you can visit the Asotin County Library or Lewiston City Library today to get it done.
As part of National Registration Day, the two libraries and Lewis-Clark Valley League of Women Voters are partnering to register voters before the midterm general election Nov. 8. Similar events are taking place across the country.
Eligible voters can register at the downtown branch of the Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., or the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
National Voter Registration Day is a national civic holiday that aims to make sure no one who wants to cast a ballot, regardless of political affiliation, misses the opportunity because of a registration problem.
“We are delighted to again partner with our Valley’s League of Women Voters to bring volunteers to the library to help people register to vote on National Voter Registration Day,” said Erin Kolb, Asotin County’s adult services librarian.
“This is a nonpartisan civic holiday and our opportunity to help make sure everyone who is eligible to vote can do just that on Nov. 8. Registering to vote in Washington is really straightforward and doesn’t take long. Eligible voters can register online, by mail or in-person.”
Individuals should bring a valid Washington or Idaho State Driver’s License or ID. You must be at least 18 years old to register in both states, but 16- and 17-year-olds can sign up as a Future Voter in Washington.
If people are already registered to vote, National Voter Registration Day is a good reminder to check your voter registration and make sure your information is current and active before ballots are mailed out Oct. 21, Kolb said.
It’s also important to note, as of Jan. 1, if you were convicted of a felony in Washington state, another state or in federal court, your right to vote will be restored automatically as long as you are not currently serving a sentence of total confinement in prison.