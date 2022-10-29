Walking into the Clarkston Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1443, tables were already full with seated people.
A woman moved to the center and asked an attendee if it mattered where people were sitting for the event.
Walking into the Clarkston Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1443, tables were already full with seated people.
A woman moved to the center and asked an attendee if it mattered where people were sitting for the event.
“I’m just a volunteer,” the man said. “I don’t think it matters.”
But he wasn’t just a volunteer; the man, Army veteran Dennis McDonald, was the reason all these people gathered at the hall Friday.
The 76-year-old McDonald was presented with long overdue medals — Purple Heart, Bronze Star, Air Medal and others — by Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, along with a flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol to acknowledge his service.
“It’s only 55 years late,” said McDonald, who fought in the Vietnam War from August 1967 to August 1968.
He then thanked the room full of people, which included family, friends and neighbors, for being there to celebrate him and his accomplishments.
“Thank you to everybody that was involved in this,” McDonald said. “I really appreciate it.”
Chuck Whitman, Asotin County commissioner and commander of VFW, stepped up to the podium to share his appreciation for McDonald for his service and immense contribution to VFW.
“He makes fantastic food on Fridays when he cooks,” Whitman said of McDonald, who volunteers his time at the center. “He’s his own example of brotherhood and sisterhood; to my brother — I’m proud of you.”
In addition, McDonald received the Vietnam Service Medal with four bronze service stars, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Expert Badge with Rifle Bar, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross, Vietnam Campaign Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.
McDonald celebrated with his family after the ceremony ended with cake and pictures alongside McMorris Rodgers and Whitman.
Carrillo-Casas may be contacted at mcarrillo@dnews.com.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.