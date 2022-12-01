’Tis the season for shoveling snow

Washington State University students Ava Lee, from left, Jessica Reeves, Lorenzo DeSimone, Maddie Oppenheimer and Paris Peterson slide down Thompson Flats with garbage bags and sleds Wednesday in Pullman.
Winter decided not to wait until December and arrived early by delivering snow to the region.
The Palouse was hit hardest by the white stuff Wednesday. Areas like Viola had 5.1 inches and Moscow received 3.1 inches. In Whitman County, Pullman had 4.4 inches and other areas like Colfax and St. John to the north saw 4 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
Palouse residents should be prepared to get out their shovels again. The National Weather Service of Spokane issued a winter storm warning through 7 p.m. today. It states that heavy snow is expected for the areas of Moscow, Pullman, Potlatch, Genesee, Tekoa, Uniontown, Plummer, La Crosse, Oaskesdale, Colfax and Rosalia.
Total snow accumulations range from 6-10 inches southeast of Spokane and 3-6 inches southwest of Spokane. Ken Daniels, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Spokane, said the Palouse can expect more snow today as temperatures from a low of 27 to a high of 33 will keep it snowy.
The winter warning also advised that motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions. Keep an extra flashlight, food and water in vehicles in case of emergency and call 511 for road conditions.
The snow affected road travel as well as operations at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport with a few delays Wednesday and one cancellation earlier in the week. However, airport manager Tony Bean said that most of the delays were caused by the weather system in Seattle and that snow on the ground on the Palouse was removed with the equipment they have. When Seattle experiences winter weather it slows down the whole flight system because it adds an extra step with de-icing all the planes at their facilities.
“What affects Seattle affects us,” Bean said.
Michael Isaacs, airport manager for the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport, said there were no delays Wednesday, but Monday had one because of poor visibility.
Bean advised travelers to get to the airport early to ensure they take care of parking and other check-in procedures, like checking baggage.
“Being a prepared traveler is an important step,” he said.
The Palouse wasn’t the only area hit hard with snow, the Camas Prairie was also dumped on from the skies, receiving 4 inches Wednesday in Nezperce. The area is also under a winter advisory and is expected to receive an additional 3-5 inches today, Daniels said. The advisory is in effect until 5 a.m. Friday for the Camas Prairie, Grangeville, Greer, Craigmont, Soldiers Meadow Road, Winchester and Nezperce areas and also warns of blowing and drifting snow on the roads. Snowfall will increase overnight mainly in elevations above 2,000 feet, impacting U.S. Highway 95 and secondary roads.
A winter storm warning has Elk River, Elk City, Pierce and areas east on Idaho Highway 12 from Lowell to Lolo Pass receiving 10-20 inches until 5 a.m. Friday. Blowing snow could also affect visibility for drivers.
The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley didn’t receive any more accumulation of snow Wednesday and isn’t expected to today either. Although the valley could get a rain and snow mix today, above-freezing temperatures from 33 to 37 degrees will keep the snowfall to less than an inch.
“It’s not going to be a very efficient accumulation scenario for Lewiston itself,” Daniels said. “A lot of the snow that we’ve had has already fallen.”