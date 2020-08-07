PASCO — A Burbank, Wash., man was arrested in connection with Wednesday night’s convenience store robbery a block from Pasco’s police station.
A tip from a follower of the police Facebook page led four officers to check the Amtrak Station. Eric Quintero, 28, was arrested just before noon Thursday, Pasco police said.
Quintero allegedly walked into the store at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday and threatened the clerk with what was reported to be a foot-long knife, according to police reports.
After she handed over the cash, the man left toward 19th Avenue.