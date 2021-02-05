Time to start some new habits together

Old habits are hard to break.
It’s coming up on five weeks since we eliminated the Monday print edition of your Lewiston Tribune. Still, every Monday morning, I wake up, brew a strong cup of coffee and stop myself in mid-stride as I remember the newspaper isn’t waiting for me on the front porch. I know it’s the same for many of you based on the number of phone calls our circulation department continues to field each Monday from readers wondering why the Tribune wasn’t delivered that day.
As challenging as it’s been to break what I would say was a great habit, please join me in learning a new one. While we are no longer producing a Monday print edition, you can still get your news fix by going to our website, lmtribune.com. You will find locally generated stories and news briefs, regional, national and international articles from our wire services, photography from our talented team of photojournalists, On This Date items pulled from the Tribune’s archives and more sports than you can shake a hockey stick at.
Speaking of sports, it will be top of mind to many this weekend with Sunday’s Super Bowl. Tribune Sports Editor Donn Walden has plans to post a complete big game story and photos from the Associated Press in both Sunday and Monday web editions.
For something to become a habit requires a bit of repetition. With that in mind, we are now going web-first each day with at least a couple of locally generated stories. So for those who find they like reading the news online, you now have reason to come back to lmtribune.com later in the day to read online-first stories scheduled for the next day’s publication.
And if you would like a reminder each day, go to the Tribune website where you can sign up for email notifications. You have several options to choose from. You can click the Daily Headline box to sign up for a rundown of each day’s top headlines and photos, which will show up in your email inbox each day before 7 a.m. You can also click the Online First box and you will receive a new afternoon newsletter featuring the stories and photos that will appear online before they are published in the newspaper. This notification will arrive in your inbox each day around the dinner hour.
In addition, if you want to receive notifications about breaking news, you can click on Breaking News to sign up to receive them via email or you can text LMT to 87940 for breaking news text alerts.
By no means does all of this completely fill the void left by the loss of the Monday print edition, but hopefully you will like enough of the new offerings to make visits to lmtribune.com an enjoyable and informative habit.
Clohessy is managing editor of the Lewiston Tribune. He may be contacted at cclohessy@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2251.