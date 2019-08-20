Time to literally divide Washington?

ASOTIN — Asotin County residents who hope to help create a new state in eastern Washington said they fully support the controversial leader of the Liberty State movement.
Clarkston business owner Doug Schurman said Rep. Matt Shea, R-Spokane Valley, is “a really good guy” and attempts to get him to resign are unwarranted.
“Instead of debating the issue, you attack the messenger, and that’s what they’re doing,” Schurman said Monday night. “I absolutely support him. Matt is the founding leader of this movement, but it is not dependent on any one individual.”
Schurman is on a committee of Asotin County residents who are working on Shea’s vision of creating a 51st state made up of 20 counties east of the Cascades.
At an Asotin County Commission meeting Monday, Anatone resident Galen Sorenson briefed officials on the efforts of local organizers, saying the new state would better represent the rural economy and culture of this area.
“Our belief is, fundamentally, they really don’t understand us over here,” Sorenson said. “We tend to have more conservative values, and they tend to disrespect us in the Legislature. Our votes are completely outnumbered by votes from the urban-density side of the state.”
Many of the Liberty State backers come from Judeo-Christian backgrounds, Sorenson said, and their concerns are disregarded. People in rural areas are described as “rubes and hicks,” rather than respected.
“The idea is to have a local, responsive government that understands the issues in our geographical area,” Sorenson told the commissioners. “We would like to have a hand in controlling our own destiny instead of being told what to do, because our beliefs and concerns are disregarded.”
Committees are working on the movement in 17 of the 20 counties. Garfield and Columbia counties don’t have organized groups yet, but that could be because a lot of people are farming right now, Sorenson said.
After recruiting members, the committees have moved into their second phase of educating the public. Sorenson said he’s getting mostly positive feedback.
Earlier attempts to create a 51st state along the same dividing line have been unsuccessful, but Sorenson said he’s hopeful the 20 counties will support the movement and eventually get it to a floor vote in Olympia.
According to the Liberty State website, supporters believe the state is already divided on major issues, such as water rights, guns, wolves, taxes and regulations.
The new state would be more responsive to local issues and less expensive to run, Schurman said. It wouldn’t have to rely on taxes from the west side to operate.
“A smaller government, closer to the people, generally benefits everyone,” Schurman said.
