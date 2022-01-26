Several prizes in the Idaho Lottery’s raffle from late last month have remained unclaimed, including a $10,000 prize for a ticket that was sold in Nez Perce County.
The Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle was sold out in record time before Thanksgiving, according to a news release distributed by the Idaho Lottery on Tuesday. The drawing was then held Dec. 29.
The ticket worth $10,000 that was sold in Nez Perce County is No. 028684.
The contest’s $1 million prize also hasn’t been claimed. It is No. 027047 and was sold in Blaine County.
David Workman with the Idaho Lottery said there haven’t been two large prizes that have remained unclaimed so long in the raffle’s 15-year history.
The raffle also featured 15 daily winners of $1,000 each, and six of those prizes haven’t been claimed. The numbers on those tickets are 006747, 016106, 024200, 057221, 094975 and 102979. Most of those tickets were sold in the southern portion of Idaho; one was sold in Hayden in the northern part of the state.
The deadline to claim prizes is June 27. All of the larger prizes must be claimed through the Idaho Lottery office in Boise; other prizes may be claimed at Idaho Lottery retail locations.
This year’s Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle generated more than $900,000 in dividend revenue for Idaho public schools and buildings, according to the news release.