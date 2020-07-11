The clock is ticking on the demolition permit for the Emperor of India Thai King restaurant property in downtown Lewiston, while the investigation into the December fire that gutted the building has been delayed by the pandemic.
A six-month demolition permit was issued Feb. 2, so it lapses soon. Only a small amount of demolition has occurred, Lewiston City Building Official John Smith said.
“The owner is finally stepping forward starting to remedy this problem,” Smith said. “I’m just hoping he carries it through to completion. Ultimately, that’s all we want, is the hazard to be fixed.”
The work done so far is probably not enough to satisfy the city. The site needs to be cleaned up. The building currently presents a fall hazard and the biggest problem with leaving it in its current state is a water infiltration problem that can damage adjacent properties to the east and west, Smith said.
Both adjacent buildings had water damage from the firefighting efforts Dec. 9, Smith said. The building was condemned by the city immediately after the fire.
This month, some demolition to the roof structure and facia on the north side of the building, at 854 and 858 Main St., has started, but more work needs to be done for the city to extend the permit, Smith said.
“Generally, we give people time, as long as they are responsive,” Smith said. “We will work with them towards an end. In this case, the fire was in December of 2019, and a week and a half/two weeks before the deadline on a six-month window and there’s minimal effort put into it at this point, I’m probably disinclined to give a further exemption. We’d probably move forward — either go in front of a judge or have city council move ahead with their authority.”
The Lewiston City Council declared the property a nuisance with an ordinance in December in preparation for the possibility that the building may have an absentee owner who could not clean it up. Praveen Khurana, the registered agent of the limited liability company that owns the property, was arrested by Lewiston police at the scene of the fire on an unrelated charge of felony malicious injury to property.
Khurana was contacted by the Tribune and declined to comment.
By declaring the property a nuisance, the city council can hire a third party to clean it up and place a lien on it that would ensure the costs would be recouped upon the sale of the property, Smith said.
Khurana has a pretrial hearing set for July 23 and a jury trial set for Aug. 3 in the case where the state says he caused more than $18,000 in damage to a home on Preston Avenue in Lewiston that was owned by the estate of Delores Adamson, whose personal representative is the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The damage to the home was thought to have occurred between Nov. 23, 2018, and Jan. 3, 2019, court records said.
Evidence from the December fire was sent to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Fire Research Laboratory in Beltsville, Md., for analysis.
The COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the laboratory’s ability to complete its investigation, according to Idaho State Fire Marshal Region 1 investigator Jason Blubaum. Blubaum thinks the laboratory may finish its work in the next three to four weeks because the lab’s workforce has returned to work and is trying to catch up on its backlog of cases.
Neither the cause nor the origin of the fire have been officially determined.
