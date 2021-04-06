Time for yard work

Anna Holmes mows her lawn under a flowering cherry blossom tree in Clarkston on Monday. Holmes originally had two cherry blossoms in her yard, but one had to be cut down and now a smaller baby tree is growing (right of Holmes). Today’s weather in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley should be conducive to yard work, with mostly sunny skies and a high of 65 expected. The extended forecast can be found on Page 6A.

 August Frank/Tribune

