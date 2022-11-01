The Box of Rain timber vote to sell is going ahead as scheduled, despite work from conservationists and support from Whatcom County Council members Kaylee Galloway and Barry Buchanan.

Box of Rain is a section of forest, near the middle fork of the Nooksack River, just past the city of Bellingham Diversion Dam. There is about 40 acres of forest, with trees aged 80-109 years old. This is what conservation organizations such as Center for Responsible Forestry consider a legacy forest that has only been logged once and has regrown naturally.

