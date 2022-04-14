OROFINO — The University of Idaho Extension in Clearwater County is offering a class on how to plan and manage a timber harvest on private property.
The class will be held online from 5:30-8 p.m. April 28. There is no cost for the program.
Topics include how to improve forest stand conditions, increase biodiversity and habitat for wildlife and provide economic return.
The workshop will provide the basics for planning and managing a successful harvest and sale.
Anyone wishing to register for the class may visit uidaho.edu/clearwater-events, email clearwater@uidaho.edu or call (208) 476-4434.