Age: 56.
City of residence: Lewiston.
Title/occupation: Chief executive officer, St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Family: Wife, Kristen, an outpatient behavioral health therapist; two grown daughters who are attending college in Washington state.
Education: Bachelor degree in business administration with an emphasis in accounting from Seattle University and a Master of Business Administration with an emphasis in finance from Oklahoma City University. He is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and a Certified Professional in Patient Safety.
Work history: Trottier joined St. Joe’s as CEO in January 2020. Prior to that, he was at Spring View Hospital, another LifePoint Health facility in Lebanon, Ky., where he served as CEO since 2014. Prior to joining LifePoint, his experience included service as a hospital executive for two other investor-owned, multi-hospital organizations. He has operated hospitals in several states, including Arizona, Oklahoma, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Mississippi and West Virginia. He has been a hospital CEO for more than 20 years.
Hobbies/interests: Enjoys RVing, boating, snow skiing and riding dirt bikes and ATVs. He is a member of the Lewiston ATV Club, longtime Rotarian, serving in the Rotary clubs in the communities he’s served and is currently a member of the Lewiston Rotary Club.
Do you have any hidden talents, or is there anything else that might surprise people about you?: Prior to his career in health care, he enlisted in the Army as a calvary scout with the 1st Infantry Division Forward in West Germany. He entered Officer Candidate School and was commissioned as a second lieutenant, armor. His first job as a lieutenant was tank platoon leader where he was a tank commander on his tank and had three other tanks under his command. After 10 years of active and National Guard time, he was honorably discharged from service at the rank of captain.