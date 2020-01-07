Tim Trottier tapped to lead St. Joe’s

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center has selected Tim Trottier as its new chief executive officer.
Trottier will start in his new role Monday, replacing interim CEO Mike Poore.
“I am excited to join the St. Joseph team and help further solidify the hospital’s legacy of providing high quality care for the Lewis-Clark Valley and surrounding area,” Trottier said in a news release. “This hospital is a vital asset to this community, and I am looking forward to working alongside this dedicated team as we embark on the next chapter together and continue to seek new and greater ways to advance our mission of ‘Making Communities Healthier.’ ”
Trottier most recently served as CEO of Spring View Hospital in Lebanon, Ky., another LifePoint Health facility. Previously, he served as the senior vice president of regional operations for Phoebe Putney Health System in Albany, Ga. He’s been the CEO at several hospitals, including Easton Hospital in Pennsylvania, Natchez Community Hospital in Mississippi and Williamson Memorial Hospital in West Virginia.
Before Trottier started his career in health care, he was commissioned as a second lieutenant armor in the U.S. Army. He was honorably discharged at the rank of captain. He is also a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and a certified professional in patient safety.
Trottier has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Seattle University and a master’s degree in business administration from Oklahoma City University.
“Tim has all of the ideal qualities and experience we were looking for in a new leader for St. Joseph Regional Medical Center,” said Ella Mae Keatts, chairwoman of the hospital’s board of trustees. “His commitment to building relationships, fostering growth and prioritizing quality and patient safety will be a tremendous benefit to our region. We are so pleased he is joining the St. Joseph family, and we look forward to working with him to continue the exceptional work already underway here.”
Sandy Podley, president of LifePoint Health’s Western Division that oversees St. Joe’s, said Trottier is committed to the hospital’s mission.
“Tim’s understanding of and passion for community-based healthcare will be a valuable asset to the hospital and the community, and we look forward to everything St. Joseph Regional Medical Center will accomplish under his leadership,” Podley said.
Trottier’s wife of 30 years, Kristen, is a licensed clinical social worker and an outpatient behavioral health therapist. The couple have two adult daughters.