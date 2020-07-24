Age: 54
Title/occupation: Architect/owner of My Architect.
Family: Wife, Desirie; daughters Ashley and Dylana.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in architecture from the University of Idaho, 1991.
Work history: Ellis-Feeney Architects, 1991-2007; My Architect, 2007-present.
Hobbies/interests: Radio controlled aircraft, primarily sailplanes.
Do you have any hidden talents, or is there anything else that might surprise people about you?: “I’ve lived in 17 different houses in 10 states and two countries. And I still ride my skateboard at the skate park when no one is looking.”