Age: 54

Title/occupation: Architect/owner of My Architect.

Family: Wife, Desirie; daughters Ashley and Dylana.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in architecture from the University of Idaho, 1991.

Work history: Ellis-Feeney Architects, 1991-2007; My Architect, 2007-present.

Hobbies/interests: Radio controlled aircraft, primarily sailplanes.

Do you have any hidden talents, or is there anything else that might surprise people about you?: “I’ve lived in 17 different houses in 10 states and two countries. And I still ride my skateboard at the skate park when no one is looking.”

