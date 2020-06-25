CRAIGMONT — It was a marriage of convenience — two often-bitter rivals recognizing that, despite their many differences, their best chance of survival was to tie the knot and try to live together in harmony.
The marriage has lasted 100 years. And this year, the citizens of the pioneer towns of Ilo and Vollmer — now known as Craigmont — will commemorate the anniversary during the Craigmont June Picnic centennial celebration.
The celebration will run from Friday to Sunday, and the Ilo-Vollmer centennial wedding will be re-enacted for the fourth time in 100 years at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the city park.
The town of Ilo got its start about a mile west of the current town of Craigmont in 1898 under the name of Chicago. According to an extensive history of the area by the late Jo Thomason, a longtime educator at Highland High School, and her students, Ilo was the first settlement in the area. It was situated on land dedicated by Frank Vincent and Cynthia A. Tatko.
The first building was a small general store, but the town rapidly grew to include a blacksmith shop, a wagon repair shop, a small hotel, a drug store and a butcher shop, among other businesses.
Chicago had been named after the city in Illinois, but residents of the Idaho village soon realized that mail intended for their citizens sometimes ended up in the larger metropolis. So in 1902 or 1903, the citizens got together and changed the name to Ilo, which was the name of the older daughter of O.W. Leggett, a notary at Chicago and proprietor of Legget’s Mercantile.
The original Chicago-Ilo townsite had been surveyed with the idea that the railroad eventually would come through it. Through the influence of Lewiston and Clearwater County financier and businessman John P. Vollmer, however, Ilo was bypassed by about a mile. Ilo citizens decided they wouldn’t allow their town to dwindle away because of the railroad, so in 1907 through 1909, they packed up their homes and businesses and moved a mile east to the present town of Craigmont.
“Thus it was that there came to be two little towns facing each other and separated only by two narrow bands of steel and their enormous prides for Vollmer was officially platted a little over five months before ‘new’ Ilo was,” according to Thomason’s history.
Vollmer got its start when John P. Voller decided to found a trading town alongside the railroad. He and his wife donated the land and platted the townsite, naming it after themselves, in 1907. The townsite included several hundred lots and was separated from the town of Ilo by a railroad overpass.
Vollmer was somewhat larger than Ilo and became a thriving community. It had three hotels, a hardware store, a drug store, a dress-making company, a jewelry store and the John McGee Telephone Co., with centers at Mohler and Vollmer.
On March 4, 1908, the first passenger train into Vollmer from Lewiston was greeted at the depot by all the residents of the community and saluted with small arms.
“The businessmen were pleased with the enterprise of the Lewiston Morning Tribune in making the arrangements for the delivery of the paper on the day it was published, instead of two or three days late as formerly,” the history said.
“However, from the minute Vollmer was established, feuding rivalry was the atmosphere across the tracks as merchants from each side tried to outdo the other. It was one of Idaho’s bitterest municipal feuds. Each town vied to gain the upper hand. Each had its churches, bank, newspaper and school; each had a representative number of business houses and its own residential area. A commercial traveler seen doing business on one side of the railroad tracks stood no chance to sell to merchants on the other side.”
It was this feuding, according to the history, that caused the town of Nezperce, 15 miles to the east, to win the county seat when Lewis County was created in 1911.
“In that year, Nezperce was named as the temporary county seat by the governor of Idaho. The matter was put to election the following year. Both Vollmer and Ilo were competing for the prize, and Nezperce, fighting in a three-cornered campaign, egged the fight on.”
Although the town of Nezperce was smaller in total population, it won the county seat election because of the split vote between Vollmer and Ilo.
Attempts were made as early as 1912 to join the two towns, but nothing came of it until the state superintendent of public schools ordered the consolidation of Ilo and Vollmer schools, which finally happened in 1921.
Also, the post offices of the towns were combined after years of petty feuding when citizens refused to have their mail delivered to the neighboring town.
The Spanish flu epidemic also had an effect on the town’s eventual consolidation.
Without regard to township, “everyone brought their sick to Markel’s big stone building in Vollmer,” the history said. “Mr. Markel was the richest man around in those days. Everyone helped with the sick; men stayed up nights and the women nursed them and fed them broth.”
Lewis County was hit hard by the disease. At one time, according to some old-timers’ reminiscences, “there were eleven caskets and no one to bury them. All they had time to do was to carry the caskets to a cemetery lot and leave them there.”
Following the first World War, economic pressures began weighing on the communities. Citizens were tired of the constant bickering and rivalry, and by 1920, “the sparring partners called it quits and joined under one name.”
The event was marked at the annual June Picnic by a wedding in which Buel Bartlett dressed as the bride, Miss Ilo, and Sterling Bunce played the part of the groom, Mr. Vollmer.
“After a hilarious ceremony, they were pronounced ‘Craigmont’ and the hatchet was buried,” the history said.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.