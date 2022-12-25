Tick Klock Drug changes ownership but stays in family

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
COLFAX — The owners of local business Tick Klock Drug, Mark and Robyn Johnson, are transitioning ownership of their business to their son and daughter-in-law, Nathan and Kim Johnson, on Jan. 1.
The Johnson family has owned Tick Klock Drug since 1966. On July 1, 1987, Mark and Robyn Johnson purchased the store from Mark’s parents, Lloyd and Joyce Johnson, who had purchased it from Lawrence “Tick” Klock and his wife, Nadine.
Tick Klock Drug was located in the former Lippitt building, where the Whitman County Library is located, when Klock started his own pharmacy in 1951. The business was relocated to its current location in the Dreifus Building, which formerly had housed Raugust Hardware, when the building burnt down in 1957.
Klock co-owned pharmacies in St. John, Ritzville, Harrington, Wilbur, St. Maries and Coeur D’Alene. In addition to Tick’s, there were four pharmacies in operation when the Johnsons came to Colfax.
The Bob Grady family operated Grady Drug, which closed in 1970. The Roger Edgren family operated The Elk Drug Store, which closed in 1992. The Ken Cox family operated Hamilton Drug Store, which closed in 2006.
There has been a decrease in the number of independent pharmacies nationwide because of restricted networks and decreased reimbursements, with insurance companies being the primary source of payment for medications.
“We have been so fortunate to have received incredible support from the residents of Colfax and Whitman County, and to be associated with outstanding medical care from Whitman Community Hospital and the providers of Whitman Medical Group,” Mark Johnson said.
— Teresa Simpson, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax)
Gas theft victim promotes awareness
KAMIAH — A near empty gas tank almost got the husband in trouble, until it was discovered someone had siphoned their gas earlier that night. Now, a Kamiah woman is advising her neighbors to be aware and take precautions to avoid losing their fuel to a gas thief.
“They drained it,” said Joan Damron, of her 2004 Ford Escape, who with her husband lives on Seventh and Main streets.
On Dec. 13, Damron was set to make a pharmacy run to pick up prescriptions when a car sensor light activated that she hadn’t seen before.
“So I checked the cap, and I can’t even get it off,” she said, and so she got back into the car and that’s when she noticed the tank gauge registered nearly empty. “I thought, oh my gosh, I was going to blame my husband,” she laughed.
She went to the gas station, where a helpful patron worked to get the improperly attached cap off for her. How much gas was taken was unknown, but she said her husband had filled the 16-gallon tank two days prior, and up to that point it was about three-quarters full.
“We always keep it full, which is what you’re supposed to do in winter time, and we never let it go to empty,” she said.
From the station, she went to NAPA and bought a locking gas cap to avoid a theft repeat. She also reported the theft to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the matter.
Gas thefts have been light in the county, according to Lewis County Sheriff Jason Davis, with a couple in Kamiah, for example, and occurring at residences. His office has also handled reports on the prairie of full gas cans being stolen.
“I expected more, frankly, with gas being steady at the price it’s holding at and not receding for citizens locally and the country, in general,” Davis said.
“But that doesn’t mean we accept the few that we’ve had,” he added.
Addressing this, he advised preventative measures. If you can’t park your vehicle in a garage, park it in a well-lighted area, in areas in full public view — “Prevent thieves from getting any cover,” Davis said — especially on the gas fill side. If your residence has home surveillance cameras, set your vehicle in their view so they can record suspicious activities and details such as on the cars in the area and physical descriptions of suspects.
“Many vehicles have alarm systems, and frequently owners forget to arm them,” he said. Also, for vehicles with unsecured gas doors, consider purchasing a locking gas cap.
“They’re anywhere from $25 to $35, and that’s a worthwhile investment,” Davis said. “If your gas has been siphoned out of your vehicle, that can cost $45 to $50 to replace.”
Overall, Davis asks residents if they see any suspicious activity or are noticing thefts, to report these to the sheriff’s office.
“Even if you feel it’s no big deal,” he said, “we encourage you to call our office and report it so we have knowledge of it. We can bump up patrol in an area and, hopefully, catch someone in the act.”
— David Rauzi, Clearwater Progress (Kamiah)